Kathryn Lorrain Sharp of Benton, Ark., became the bride of John Joseph McNeil of Benton in a double-ring ceremony on Sept. 21, at Silo and Oak Venue in Temple.
The bride is the daughter of Jimmy and Cynthia Sharp of Little River-Academy.
The bridegroom is the son of John McNeil Jr. of Little Canada, Minn., and Cheryl Colbert of Rush City, Minn.
Wayne Ward officiated.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an Ivory Maggie Suttero Mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline bodice embellished with pearl beads and ivory lace. A chapel-length skirt had blush undertones of chiffon layers trimmed in matching ivory lace and a Cathedral length veil.
Matrons of honor were Cassie Rabroker, sister-of-the-bride, of Spring and Lauren Williams of Bryan. Bridesmaids were Courtney Palma of Enterprise, Ala., and Amanda Davis of Jewett.
Best man was Tom Moorhead of Benton. Grooms attendants were Angie Olson, sister-of-the-bridegroom, and Dane Olson, brother-in-law-of-the bridegroom, both of Rush City, and Mike McGinn, cousin-of-the-bridegroom, of Lakeville, Minn.
Flower girls were Harper Inselmann, niece-of-the-bride, Haven Palma and Maiya Williams. Ring bearer was Luke Davis.
A reception followed.
After a wedding trip to Sandals Resort in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Benton.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M Corpus Christi with a master’s degree in business administration. She is employed with Ortho Arkansas Surgery Center in the interventional spine department.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Texas A&M College Station; with a bachelor’s degree in forestry and renewable energy resources. He is employed as harvesting manager with Weyerhaeuser Company in Sheridan, Ark.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.