Margaret Ruth “Meg” Maedgen of Austin became the bride of August Joe Brauer IV of Jarrell in a double-ring ceremony on Sept. 7, at Troy United Methodist Church.
The bride is the daughter of Mark and Susan Maedgen of Troy.
The bridegroom is the son of Jay and Cindy Brauer of Belton.
Leslie Byrd officiated.
Music was by guitarist and soloist, Bryan Dalle Molle and pianist, Cecilia Hudgens.
Given in marriage by her parents; the bride wore an Ivory beaded lace fit and flare gown, with a halter neckline and a sheer beaded lace back.
Maid of honor was Jessica Maedgen, sister-of-the-bride, of Temple. Bridesmaids were Alice Maedgen, sister-of-the-bride, of Lubbock, Karen Maedgen sister-in-law-of-the-bride, of Houston and Hannah Maedgen, cousin-of-the-bride, of Belton.
Best man was Justin Bonnet of Goldthwaite. Groomsman was Zane Mezayek of Jarrell.
Seating guests were Nathan Maedgen, brother-of-the-bride, of Houston and Samuel Garcia, brother in law-of-the-bridegroom, of Temple.
A reception followed at Troy United Methodist Church Activity Center.
After a wedding trip to Hawaii; the couple will reside in Jarrell.
The bride is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a master’s degree in accounting. She is employed with Ernst & Young (EY) in Austin.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Austin Community College with a degree in welding technology. He is employed with A.J. Brauer Welding LLC and Adjunct Professor at ACC.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bridegroom’s parents at The Shed in Salado.