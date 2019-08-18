Jordan Nichole Saxon of Troy became the bride of Michael Ray Padgett Jr. of Troy in a double-ring ceremony July 27 at Tenroc Ranch in Salado.
The bride is the daughter of Timmy and Tesha Saxon of Troy.
The bridegroom is the son of Angie Solis of Troy and the late Michael Ray Padgett.
The Rev. Roger West officiated.
Given in marriage by her father; the bride wore an Essence of Australia all-over lace fit and flare wedding gown featuring Diamante beading throughout and romantic capped sleeves.
Maid of honor was Delanie Wurster of Troy. Bridesmaids were Jennifer Saxon, sister of the bride, Emily Solis, sister of the bridegroom, Elizabeth Salinas, Bethany Lindberg, Autumn Russell and Timberlyn Weir, all of Troy.
Best man was Collin Doskocil of Troy. Groomsmen were Justin Saxon, brother of the bride, Carter Davis and Cameron Cavanaugh, all of Troy, Cody Martinez, Cody Trammell and Thomas Hernandez, all of Temple.
Flower girl was Izabella Yung of Troy.
Ring bearer was Landon Chrisner of Moody.
Seating guests were Tony Mungia and Garett Trammell, both of Temple.
A reception followed at Tenroc Ranch.
After a wedding trip to Fredericksburg, the couple will reside in Temple.
The bride is a graduate of Troy High School.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Troy High School.
A rehearsal catfish dinner was hosted by Tracy Ziegler and David Williams at Tenroc Ranch.