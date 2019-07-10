KILLEEN — The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will hold a Public Policy Council Luncheon featuring state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway.
Buckley will give a legislative update and answer questions at the end of his talk.
Space is limited and advance registration is required no later than July 24.
Cost for chamber members is $40; non-members is $50; tables of eight are $450.Register at bit.ly/2LSIlK2 or by calling 254.526.9551.
For additional information, contact Heather at heather@killeenchamber.com.