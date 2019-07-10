BUCKLEY TOWN HALL MM 01

State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, speaks during a town hall at the Salado Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

 Michael Miller/Telegram

KILLEEN — The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will hold a Public Policy Council Luncheon featuring state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway.

Buckley will give a legislative update and answer questions at the end of his talk.

Space is limited and advance registration is required no later than July 24.

Cost for chamber members is $40; non-members is $50; tables of eight are $450.Register at bit.ly/2LSIlK2 or by calling 254.526.9551.

For additional information, contact Heather at heather@killeenchamber.com.