A new school and new homes are coming to South Temple.
That is the plan for two plots — totaling 143.3 acres — that was approved last week on the first of two annexation hearings.
The Temple City Council voted 5-0 on a first reading of these voluntary annexations and will move forward to a second reading this week. Both tracts are located are adjacent properties east of Old State Highway 95 and south of Barnhardt Road.
A second reading on the annexations is set for 5 p.m. Thursday during the City Council meeting at the Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
The first of these two voluntary annexations, which would include 89.37 acres of land and 3.95 acres of highway right of way, is sought by Short Term Lending GP, owner of the land. The second voluntary annexation is for land owned by the Temple Independent School District and includes 47.65 acres of land and 2.37 acres of highway.
These voluntary annexations are the latest in a series by the city in recent months.
In May, the city voluntarily annexed 305 acres in South Temple that are owned by Short Term Lending GP. Temple officials have worked with developers on bringing new housing into the city.
If approved on second reading, Temple will have annexed a total of 448.3 acres within a few months.
“All of the annexations are requested by the people that are going to be annexed, we are not annexing by imminent domain,” Temple City Councilwoman Susan Long said. “It is very good to have the annexations in the TISD school district. This is some of the first housing growth in a long time that is within the school district.
“All of this development coming in is good because it increases the tax base for the city.”
The annexed land has not been zoned yet, but city officials anticipate that the owners will request that the land be used for single family housing.
Temple ISD has requested that, if the Council approves the annexation of its land next week, the city start designing an eastern extension to the existing Blackland Road.
The school district said that the expansion of this road is needed for connectivity to the school and utility extensions.
“We purchased this (land south of Barnhardt Road), it’s 47.5 acres, for a future elementary and middle school to prepare for all of this growth,” Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said. “The first thing the city has to do is annex this. The next thing they have to do is sewer and roads, and then we pass a bond bill to build the school. That is pretty much how it works.”
Ott said Temple ISD would call for a bond election to build a new school once a demographic study supports the need for an additional campus.