In an overwhelming vote of confidence, Temple ISD taxpayers approved a $136.5 million bond package in November of 2015. When Temple ISD put the bond election to a vote, we made a promise to be good and careful stewards of community money and to improve our schools for our children. We promised to make this district a catalyst for opportunity for all of our students.
District administration just approved the final sale of the remaining bonds. Those funds will take us through the home stretch of the bond projects. Here’s an update on what has been accomplished and what lies ahead.
TISD touched every campus with money from this bond. Some projects in this bond are innovative, exciting additions and some are routine, but all are important.
Temple High School: The high school had eight individual projects slated for the duration of this bond. This campus was allocated $53.3 million — nearly 40 percent of the bond. This is by far the largest campus in our district with more than 2,200 students. As a one-high-school town, every dollar invested on this campus has the potential to benefit every student that comes through our district. Two of seven projects have been completed, two are nearing completion for the fall semester, one is in progress and three are scheduled to kick off within a year.
Career & Technical Education (CTE) facility: This $32 million project is the largest in the entire bond and was completed for the start of school in August 2018. This project included construction of a new 113,000-square-foot facility to replace a small outdated facility constructed in 1974. This facility connects to the existing high school at the northeast side of building. The new facility contains state-of-the-art spaces for agriculture, architecture and construction, audio visual technology, business and finance, career preparation, education, health sciences, hospitality, human services, information technology, public safety, logistics and manufacturing. Our CTE facility includes community partner meeting spaces, additional general education classroom spaces and a new dance studio. These programs all come to life due to our local business partnerships and the hands-on opportunities they provide to our students.
Tennis Courts: The district allocated $800,000 for this project. It included the demolition of the old courts — that were in a flood plain — and building new courts with LED lighting and covered spectator seating.
Automotive Technology Facility: This $3 million project is in the final stages of preparation for use in the upcoming school year. This facility is an extension of the new CTE facility. It is 18,000 square feet and contains classrooms, several lifts, customer service areas, a paint booth and other specialized equipment.
Special Education Suite: The other project that is being tidied up for the start of school this year is our 9,800-square-foot special education suite. This $1.8 million project includes classrooms, life skills training areas, offices and medical treatment spaces. This newly renovated space will accommodate 50-60 students at one time while also benefitting the rest of our special education students at THS.
Fine Arts Wing: This $7 million project will benefit five of our anchor fine arts programs that serve over a thousand students. This effort includes the construction of a new band hall and office spaces — which will add 5,000 square feet of new construction — and major renovations of 25,300 square feet to all other department program spaces. In addition, the project provides a new face and additional site improvements for the part of campus, most visible from Interstate 35. This will add to the new “front door” for Temple ISD and the city of Temple after the 31st Street project is complete.
Baseball field: Improvements to the baseball facility will include construction of a new concession stand, new restrooms, ADA-compliant site work and additional storage spaces. This $700,000 project is slated to begin in September and is projected to wrap up by January of 2020, prior to the start of the Wildcat baseball season.
Swim Center: Located on the east side of campus, the current swim center is in need of some work. The pool and equipment, from the original construction in the 1980s, will be refurbished, but the structure housing will be torn down and completely replaced. The brand new facility will include a classroom, office, training and team spaces and dedicated locker room space separate from public restrooms. Spectator seating also will be improved and expanded. This project is estimated to cost $6 million and will begin January of 2020 with an estimated completion of December 2020.
Parking/Drive/Site improvements: The district has allocated $2 million for various improvements to the accessibility and aesthetic improvements of the high school front parking lot. Reconstruction of the original 1965 parking lot will include new drives to enhance safety and traffic flow as well as lighting and other site improvements. We will be coordinating with the city of Temple and their work on the 31st Street project in this endeavor.
Next: Update on middle school and elementary school projects.