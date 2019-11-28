A previously scheduled pretrial settlement conference for a Michigan woman was rescheduled again.
The settlement conference for Ginell Marie McDonough — charged with hiding her husband, capital murder suspect Cedric Marks, and his pregnant girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, from law enforcement agencies — was changed to Jan. 31.
The conference was originally scheduled for Nov. 22 in the 14th Circuit Court in Michigan.
The purpose of a pretrial settlement conference is to try to keep a case from going to trial. It’s a compromise. The final judgment is public record, but the settlement talks are private, according to Michigan law. Participation is voluntary and no one is required to agree to anything during the talks, according to Michigan Legal Help online.
McDonough originally was held in lieu of $75,000 bond, but that was reduced to a $10,000 surety bond.
Marks and Maxwell are both charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the Jan. 3 homicides of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, both of Temple.
Scott and Swearingin reportedly were killed in Killeen and taken by Maxwell and Marks to Clearview, Okla. The friends’ bodies were buried in a shallow grave.
The bodies weren’t found until Maxwell reportedly admitted to Temple Police investigators the role she played in taking Swearingin’s car and hiding it in Austin. She said she was in the Killeen residence when Marks killed Scott, his former girlfriend, and Swearingin.
Marks is the father of Maxwell’s son, according to DNA testing. Born June 2, their son was removed from Maxwell’s custody and placed into the custody of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office announced it will seek the death penalty for Marks if he is convicted of capital murder of multiple persons.
Marks remained in the Bell County Jail with bonds that totaled more than $2 million.
Nothing has been released about whether or not the DA’s office will seek the death penalty for Maxwell. Her bonds total $750,000.
It is Marks’ contention someone else killed Scott and Swearingin, and he has pleaded innocent to all charges.