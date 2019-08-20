It is once again time for school for those attending schools in the Temple Independent School District.
Classes will start Wednesday morning for all students in the school district.
Salado, Academy and Rogers school districts also start classes Wednesday, while Troy ISD will have its first day of school next Monday.
Elementary schools in Temple will start at 7:35 a.m., while middle schools will start at 7:50 a.m. and the high school at 8:20 a.m. Meridith-Dunbar Pre-K will start at 7:30 a.m.
Many of the students attending schools in the southern side of Temple can expect to see many new faces this year as both the city and district grow to the south. The district’s estimated 8,800 students this year would be up 179 students over the 8,621 students attending at the end of last year.
Some schools also have had some construction, such as Lamar Middle School’s $16 million in renovations.