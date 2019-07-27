In an effort to assist the population St. Vincent de Paul serves, the organization is seeking bicycle donations.
Caitlyn West, assistant director of the thrift store, works with many individuals who find themselves alone and on the streets, under bridges and in abandoned buildings.
West will offer them jobs at the store, clean clothes, food, friendship and acceptance. They also are invited to volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul store, 106 W. Ave. D, and are paid $5 a day.
Eventually, some will find jobs on their own, many in the city’s Industrial Park.
“It takes about two hours to walk to a job in the industrial area and two hours to walk home,” West said. “A bike can cut that time to a half hour each way.”
The goal of Pedaling for Hope is to collect bikes that are no longer being used to give to those who need a way to get around town.
“Transportation to and from work is essential to getting a job and maintaining it,” West said. “The exercise is good for physical and mental health.”
“There have to be families in the Temple and Belton area who have bicycles in their garages, their sheds that haven’t been used in years,” said Sue Hamby, co-chair of the project. “We’ll take them off their hands.”
A group of people interested in the project met Thursday.
The group is looking at September for a bicycle round up to kick off the project.
Those who receive a bike will be asked to do some work on projects around town, including those sponsored by Keep Temple Beautiful and the city of Temple.
The group also is developing a repair fund, in case the donated bike is in need of a new tire or some additional work.
The stolen bikes that police collect during the year have to be auctioned off, said Cpl. Joe Dimento with the Temple Police Department.
As committees are formed, local churches and businesses will be asked to get involved.
People interested in donating a bicycle may call West at 254-773-7591 to arrange a drop off or pick up.