An Aug. 24 bass fishing tournament will benefit the Aiden Strong Hope and Opportunity Memorial Scholarship — named in memory of Aiden Martin.
Aiden died in September 2018 from injuries he had after an accident on an all-terrain vehicle.
He loved fishing and hunting, and he fished and swam in Lake Belton.
Kenny Martin, not related to Aiden, spent a lot of time hunting and fishing with Aiden, and wanted his memory to live on through his classmates in the Academy Independent School District.
The scholarship will help Aiden’s classmates by paying for one dual-credit course through Temple College. The opportunity will be available when those students enter their sophomore, junior or senior year.
In addition, one student interested in science, math, technology or engineering will have the chance to attend the Texas Bioscience Institute, and all expenses will be paid for by the scholarship fund.
Students who pass the dual-credit class can apply for one of 10 scholarships to fund a class at the college they select.
The tournament will begin at the Lake Belton Cedar Ridge Sunrise Pavilion, on Cedar Ridge Park Road in the Moffat area.
The first place winner is guaranteed to win $1,000. One spot will be paid for every 10 boats.
A free fish fry and drinks will be provided to every registered participant when they weigh in.
Participants may pre-register 5-8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sunset Pavilion. Registration forms also will be taken at 5 a.m. the day of the tournament.
The registration cost is $120 for an adult team, $100 for a mixed adult/child team with a child younger than 13 and $20 for an additional child younger than 13.
Fishing hours will be from safe light until 2 p.m., and everyone must check in with tournament headquarters at the pavilion that morning for a boat check. They also will draw a number and get a copy of the rules.
Weigh-in will be provided by Big Sticks Bass Club from Waco.
Silent auction items also will be located onsite.