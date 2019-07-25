A national civil rights organization passed a resolution seeking to change the name of Fort Hood to honor an Army veteran from Texas who earned the Medal of Honor and five Purple Hearts during his service.
The national council for the League of United Latin American Citizens approved a resolution started by the Laredo LULAC chapter to rename Fort Hood to honor retired Master Sgt. Roy Bena- videz.
Fort Hood is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Confederate general who supported slavery.
The Laredo chapter submitted its resolution with specific language for the change.
The resolution recommends the Army post be renamed to honor Benavidez, calling him a Texas hero.
Jorge Haynes is a member of the Laredo LULAC Veterans Council, and he drafted the resolution.
“If you leave Killeen-Temple, where everybody knows the roots of Fort Hood, and go throughout Texas and you survey Texans (asking) ‘have you heard of Fort Hood’ everyone would say ‘of course it’s the largest military base in the country.’ But if you asked them who it was named after I would venture to say a handful out of 100 will know who General Hood was,” Haynes said.
Benavidez was a Texas hero and he deserves to have a fort or something similar named after him, Haynes said. However, the resolution is more about starting a conversation about how to honor the more contemporary military heroes than it is about Fort Hood specifically being named after Benavidez, according to Haynes.
Raul Villaron-ga is the treasurer of LULAC Council No. 4535 in Killeen. His wife, Julia Villaronga, is the president and they are the founding members of the 4535 chapter.
Raul Villaron-ga is a retired Army colonel, a former mayor of Killeen and a Vietnam veteran who served with Benavidez.
The chapter has not met since the news broke but Villaronga said he supports the resolution and is confident the other members of his chapter will as well.
They will meet Aug. 8 and discuss the resolution.
AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia, with LULAC council No. 4297 in Killeen, said she was not aware of the resolution when contacted Thursday by FME News Service.
John Miller, a spokesman and media relations specialist at Fort Hood, said he did not have a comment on the resolution.
Benavidez received the Medal of Honor in 1981 from then-President Ronald Reagan.
The next step in the process is for the national council to give copies of the resolution to the Secretary of the Army and to the veterans committees in both the Senate and the House, according to Haynes. He believes that process should be started.
David Cruz, communications director for the national LULAC organization, said LULAC staffers at the national level in Washington, D.C., will be supporting the Laredo group’s effort by talking to members of Congress.
“Honoring the vets is a big, big thing for the members,” Cruz said.
Hood was a United States Army officer and Confederate Army general from Texas. He was a vocal slavery supporter.
At a soldiers’ reunion seven years after the war ended, Hood said the North was fighting for the freedom of blacks, “and the independence of the Southern Confederacy was the only means to avoid the immediate abolition of slavery.”