A prayer vigil is set for tonight for Temple Bible Church lead pastor Gary Desalvo, who has cancer.
UPDATE: The church announced a new location.
"Please join us for an open, come and go time of prayer from 4 to 7 tonight in the main auditorium at TBC," a church email said. "There will be time to pray together, worship, write notes of appreciation to Gary and his family, and comfort and encourage one another in Christ. We look forward to seeing you there this evening as we seek to stand in the gap for Pastor Gary and his family.
EARLIER:
The email said "our beloved Gary is in his final days prior to being present with the Lord forever. The Desalvo family is overwhelmed by your kindness toward them via texts, calls, messages, and posts. They continue to request no hospital visits, but would love for us to gather as a body at TBC to 'visit through prayer.'"