BELTON — Bell County’s tax rate has stayed steady for nearly a decade. That will change in 2020.
The Commissioners Court, in a unanimous decision Monday, set the county’s proposed 2020 tax rate at 45 cents per $100 valuation. That is a decrease of .11 cents from the current tax rate of 45.11 cents.
“That’s significant,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said it is great that the county is proposing a lower tax rate.
Although the county is proposing to lower its rate, that may not translate to a lower property tax bill. The Tax Appraisal District pegged the county as having a certified value of more than $20 billion — an 11.17 increase from last year.
“We’ve been blessed with good economic growth across the county,” Blackburn said. “That just represents or highlights both the property that is currently on the tax roll has increased in value but we’ve also added new value. That’s the short answer to why we’re able to lower the tax rate just a little bit.”
That growth may fuel increases in Bell County residents’ property tax bills. Increases in property appraisals often mean a resident will pay more in taxes — unless a local government adopts the effective tax rate, the rate that would bring the same amount of revenue as the prior year.
For example, the average home in Temple is valued at $125,000 — a $9,000 increase from last year’s average home of $116,000. That homeowner will pay $562.50 in Bell County property taxes in 2020 — if the proposed rate is approved. Last year, that Temple resident paid about $523.27 in county taxes.
For residents not to see an increase in their tax bills, the county would have to levy a 41.22-cent tax rate. This rate is known as the effective rate.
Bell County cannot exceed a rollback rate of 45.4 cents — otherwise it could trigger an election, if 10 percent of voters petition for it.
Blackburn attributed another reason for the proposed lower tax rate: Bell County’s good fiscal health.
“Historically, the fiscal policies that the county has had in place over really decades of time have put the county financially in a good position and good place to where you can do that or do what we’re doing,” Blackburn said. “That’s also very much a factor just as much as the growing … and a healthy, vibrant economy.”
The commissioners, in a separate unanimous decision, slated several public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate. The hearings will be at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
The Commissioners Court will hold its first tax rate public hearing on Aug. 14. Residents have two chances that day — at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. — to voice their opinion on the rate.
At 9 a.m. Aug. 19, the Commissioners Court will present the 2020 budget, hold a public hearing on it, and have its second tax rate public hearing.
“We’re working on finalizing the budget presentation as we speak,” the county judge said.
Finally, the commissioners will consider adopting the proposed budget and tax rate 9 a.m. Aug. 26.
Commissioner Bill Schumann emphasized that the Commissioners Court needs to have more opportunities to present its proposed budget and tax rate beyond what state law requires.
“If you look at the city manager of Temple, she has been out campaigning (for) her budget at various times and various locations,” Schumann said. “Will there be any effort to make that visible to the public?”
Blackburn said he would be happy to present the budget to any groups who ask for it.