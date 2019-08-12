The second annual Back to School/Back 2 Basics Community Fair will be held Saturday at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy gymnasium, 1717 E. Ave. J.
The event, hosted by the city of Temple’s Transform Temple Department, Wilson Park Recreation Center and other community partners, will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
More than 40 exhibitors will at the fair to provide information about a wide variety of community resources covering health and wellness, education, employment and home ownership.
Temple Community Clinic will also provide free health screenings, as well as a limited number of school physicals, at this year’s event.
“The goal of this event is to provide residents opportunities and resources to help reach their personal goals, while also helping kids get ready to go back to school,” Jo-Ell Guzman, resource coordinator for Transform Temple, said in a news release. “We would like to thank all of the volunteers, organizations and businesses for their generous donations which help make this event such a success for our community.”
The Back 2 School/Back 2 Basics event is free and open to the public. The first 300 kindergarteners through 5th- graders will receive a backpack full of school supplies.
For questions or additional information, please contact Miranda Lugo at Wilson Park Recreation Center at 254-298-5740 or Jo-Ell Guzman at Transform Temple at 254-298-5670.