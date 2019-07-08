A man left an air-conditioner in pieces after he removed copper coils from the unit Saturday morning, police said.
Patrick Randolph Martin, 47, of Temple, was charged with theft of material aluminum, bronze, etc. less than $20,000 enhanced — a third-degree felony.
Martin reportedly took an air conditioning unit apart and left it in several pieces in the 2000 block of South 57th Street, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Temple Police officers responded to a suspicious person call.
Copper coils were removed from the air-conditioner, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
The theft of copper comes as prices have ranged from $2.66 to $2.68 per pound.
Martin was in the Bell County Jail Monday with a $25,000 bond.