The tough slog became polka-dotted and itchy. Has anybody seen a bear?
In June 1908, Temple’s YMCA officers George Burgess (1879-1965) and George Houghton (1871-1953) finally reached home after leading the Y’s camp for boys in Salado.
“Both gentlemen report themselves well-covered with red bugs, and the last seen of them last evening, they were intent upon finding that old remedy as prescribed by our grandmothers for relief from chigger bites – bear’s grease,” reported the Temple Daily Telegram.
More than a century ago, bear grease and sulfur were the recommended “cures” for what itches.
Only little had changed by 1948, when Southern Methodist University conferred degrees on 650 students and several billion chiggers at commencement on the campus lawn. The university’s auditorium was too small to handle the large crowd, so ceremonies were held on the front grass. Workers spread several hundred pounds of sulfur in the grass to discourage the gnawing pests.
For that, the bears were grateful.
Chiggers are the immature stage of certain mites related to spiders.
“Chiggers hitch rides on people who walk through infested vegetation. They grab onto shoes or clothing and typically explore a host for several hours before choosing a place to feed. Chigger bites are most common in areas where clothing is tight or where skin is thinnest. Bites are most common at sites around sock lines on the ankles where socks fit tightly, around the waist and near the groin. Bites also may occur in other areas, including behind the knee and under the armpit,” said M.E. Merchant, professor and extension urban entomologist for the Texas A&M University System.
Contrary to common belief, chiggers do not burrow into a host’s skin or suck blood, Merchant added. “They pierce the skin with their sharp mouthparts and inject a digestive enzyme, disintegrating skin cells for food. Itching usually begins within three to six hours after an initial bite, followed by development of reddish areas and sometimes clear pustules or bumps. As the skin becomes red and swollen, it may completely envelop the feeding chigger, making it appear that the chigger has burrowed into the host’s skin.”
Thank goodness, they won’t kill you, but they will make you uncomfortable as those red welts swell up on your legs and feet. The recent hot weather and humid conditions have helped chiggers find feasts with feet this summer. Chiggers have remained perennial pests for the outdoorsy types.
A wag writing for the Belton Journal in 1941 commented, “So far, I have failed to figure out what chiggers are here for, unless they are here to test man’s Christian fortitude.”
The red bug also inspired a 1914 Temple Daily Telegram syndicated columnist to compose his own lament to the pest: “The sneaking chigger, that is no bigger than is a needle’s eye, can make man shiver, from lungs to liver, and raise a doleful cry … The sizzling hornet, that comes into my lodge, with red-hot stinger is trouble-bringer, but gives me chance to dodge. The bee that humbles my spirit, bumbles a warning ere it stings; the fierce mosquito gives warning, ditto, with vocal legs and wings. But, oh the chigger! It pulls the trigger and shoots me full of juice, by night and morning, without a warning, and makes me raise the deuce!”
Considering the ferocity of chigger bites, it’s a wonder that anyone stayed long in Texas. Every summer, the Telegram published warnings for the nasty mite. Reporters also related woeful tales about newcomers who ventured out along grassy venues, only to regret their decision a couple of days later.
Ironically, Central Texas’ recent hot, dry spell helped quell the biting. Chiggers thrive in heat and moisture. Take one factor away, and chiggers go dormant. Not gone, just quiet.
Chiggers respected no one as they created their own special havoc for Fort Hood personnel. In 1957, the 9,000 citizen-soldiers of the 49th Armored Division were nearly felled by the rising red tide of mites. That year, the tactical field work at Fort Hood subjected the part-time soldiers to one of the worst chigger assaults in the division’s summer camp history. Recent rains shot grass and weeds to knee heights, giving the little chewing critters a fertile home.
The most popular liquid around the camps was calamine lotion to soothe the itchiness.
In the 1960s, the noxious pests were able to conjure up chaos among Fort Hood troops on maneuvers. The Army’s medical section brewed up more than 22 gallons of its own special “chigger juice” for a 1,000-man battalion in field training exercises. The Telegram reported that “close to 500 bottles of the precious lotion were put to use” during the four-day training.
An administrative officer and graduate pharmacist wrote the formula and a senior medical aide mixed it in batches. They then filled 1,440 two-ounce bottles distributed to soldiers.
For anyone looking for the formula, Fort Hood happily shared it: “Mix two and a third ounces of precipitated sulfur with one gallon of glycerin, eight pounds of ointment base and two gallons of water. This will make five gallons of sulfur chigger lotion, enough for most Army battalions or 200 average-sized American families.”
So, how does can a human combat the pin-prick-sized bite of these mighty mites?
Texas A&M entomologists recommend wearing long pants, tucking pant legs into socks, and using a repellent with DEET on shoes and socks. If practical, a quick shower after possible exposure to chiggers can help reduce the number and severity of bites.
Merchant added, “The only good thing I can say about chiggers is that, as far as we know, they don’t carry disease.”