Open records requests currently take a lot of staff time for the city of Temple, dealing with requests in what one officials notes is an “old school” manner.
The city of Temple handles thousands of open records requests each year — and the number keeps growing.
To keep up with those requests, the Temple City Council approved the purchase of new software in a 5-0 vote July 18. The open records request software, which the city is buying from SHI Government Solutions of Austin, will cost more than $28,500.
The new software will enable city officials to quickly handle the large numbers of open records requests the city receives.
This fiscal year, the city has received more than 2,500 open records requests — about 600 more than the 1,841 requests the city handled last fiscal year.
The program will allow city officials to have a central way of handling open records requests instead of just emailing the document around as they do now. In addition, this new software will enable city workers to automatically or manually redact information on the computer.
“We are really old school on our redactions,” City Attorney Kayla Landeros said. “It takes so much time. So, being able to automatically redact the information that we are allowed to is just going to be a huge benefit in the process.”
Residents will be able to search the software for information requested by others in the community. Similar requests will be shown to the searching party, which will allow them to discover other information about a similar topic.
“It’s just a tremendous amount of effort each time we try and do an open records request,” Alan DeLoera, director of information technology, said. “This (program) will automate that open records request process. (The requestor) will actually go to a website, log in, and they will see their information. Right now, we either give (information to people) either on a DVD or on paper if they request it.”
According to City Manager Brynn Myers, allowing others to see previous open records requests cuts down both on time staff has to work on these requests but also the cost to the taxpayer on duplicate requests.
Another part of the program city staff is excited about is the feature that allows them to release information to the city at large, increasing the amount of community engagement that is possible.
In combination with the open records request software, the city purchased legislative management software from SHI for more than $35,900. This software will allow the city to better manage the city agenda and meetings, among other things.
While the city already had planned on making these changes, the vote Thursday was an effort by the city staff to get a jumpstart on the project sooner rather than later.
Landeros estimates Temple will have implemented the software in about 14 to 16 weeks, and will provide a link to the request page on the city website.