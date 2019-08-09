SALADO — Salado Independent School District has maintained its solid B rating under state accountability system.
The district received an overall score of 89 — two points higher than the 87 it scored last year.
“Overall, we’re very happy with the rating,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said Friday. “Our teachers are doing a good job educating our students.”
Salado scored a 91 in student achievement, an 80 in school progress and an 84 in closing the gaps. It improved in all three categories and the biggest improvement was in school progress where it improved from 76 to 80.
The Temple and Belton school districts both anticipate receiving a B when the Texas Education Agency releases accountability ratings next week, according to preliminary data.
If these preliminary estimates stay the same when TEA releases the official ratings on Thursday, it would mark a letter grade increase for the Temple Independent School District and a steady hold for Belton ISD. Last year, Temple ISD received a C while Belton ISD got a B.
The A-F accountability rating system debuted last year, with districts receiving a letter grade.
This year, though, the system will be fully implemented, with districts and individual campuses receiving a letter grade.
“The system measures three areas: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps,” said Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Belton ISD.