“Thank you for making us better people for having known you,” was the message to Thomas Pechal as the longtime public information officer and safety instructor for Temple Fire & Rescue retired.
That was the message from Fire Capt. Ron Stewart, who closed the ceremony with words similar to many others and pointed out “his relationship with God” was first in his life and his actions.
Speakers repeatedly told about how Pechal faithfully went above and beyond to help others, whether in informing the media and people about potentially dangerous situations to preventing those things from happening through safety training.
People from all around the area came to recognize Pechal at a reception in Temple Friday.
Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles noted that Pechal was recognized around the state. He said that as he went to various meetings, people would mention, “You work with Thomas.”
Wesley Gilbreath, the assistant fire chief in Belton, was at the event to recognize Pechal. “Basically, you’re not going to meet a nicer guy,” Gilbreath said.
“I don’t know how they’re going to replace him,” Belton Fire Marshal Jeff Booker said before the ceremony started.
Randles echoed that comment later. “He’s one individual who is irreplaceable. He’s a truly extraordinary individual.”
Lonzo Wallace, retired chief of Temple Fire and Rescue, noted that Pechal is that “one-of-a-kind guy who is really going to be hard to replace.”
Wallace recalled putting Pechal in the PIO position and three days later, one of the biggest fires in Temple history, the Atlas Storage fire, broke out.
It was later pointed out that the fire was on his daughter Bethany’s 13th birthday and her dad had to miss her party.
“He took a lot of pressure off of me” and the deputy fire chiefs over the years, Wallace said. “People trusted Thomas.”
Temple Deputy Police Chief Allen Teston spoke of the service Pechal gave to the police department, saying he’s been a “great resource” over the years.
Mayor Tim Davis read a proclamation noting the bittersweet feeling of the event. All of Davis’ three children went through safety training led by Pechal. Davis said he expected the same fire safety conversation he had being repeated thousands of times across Temple.
City Manager Brynn Myers said Pechal was a role model for her in his professionalism. She thanked his family — his wife Dawn and daughter Bethany were in attendance — for sharing him on nights and weekends.
Bethany spoke later, saying she didn’t know how her dad did it, always having a smile on his face.
Charles Brantham, president of the Local 846 Firefighters Union, noted he never heard Pechal cuss or “get mad at anyone. He’s probably the nicest, kindest heart I’ve ever known.”
Whether informing what a pike pole is for a photo caption or telling about people being injured and homeless after a fire, Pechal took care of all his public information duties with grace and a friendly demeanor despite starting with no background in journalism.
He had to deal with a lot of people, too. A recent email announcing the department acquiring a boat for swift water rescues had 79 recipients, ranging from The Associated Press to several Telegram reporters.
Pechal often provided photos that got front-page newspaper play, with one of the latest being a semi truck that collided with an SUV that closed Highway 317 for several hours.
It wasn’t just the media who Pechal kept informed. “He’s the one guy who never failed to get an answer and get right back to you,” said Gene Moeller, who with his wife Bonnie worked with Pechal through CERT, the Community Emergency Response Team of Temple.
Roger Aldridge recalled taking Pechal’s spot at Lochridge-Priest Inc. after his longtime friend decided to join the fire department.
Six members of the Fire Academy were there to thank Pechal for his instruction.
Pechal noted that his time with the fire department was a highlight of his life, along with his family and being an Eagle Scout.
“To say I am blessed would be an understatement,” he said.
He recalled seeing on a letterhead that the reason he was there was to serve the residents of Temple.
“What I will tell you today, is job well done,” Randles said.