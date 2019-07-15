A Belton man who failed to appear in court for scheduled court hearings is wanted by authorities after an arrest warrant were issued, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday.
Jose Concepcion Gallegos Sr., 36, was charged and indicted for indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted bond on April 18, 2018, in the amount of $45,000. He was scheduled to appear in Judge Paul LePak’s courtroom on April 25, Garza said.
Gallegos’ original warrant was issued March 20, 2018, by then Bell County Justice of the Peace Don Engleking. He was accused of indecently touching a 13-year-old girl in her home.
The girl’s parents said on Jan. 9 Gallegos inappropriately touched their daughter the previous night, and it allegedly happened in the 500 block of West Avenue D in Belton.
The couple wasn’t in the living room when the inappropriate touching allegedly began. When the couple came in, they noticed their son and daughter had switched places and their daughter sat by Gallegos.
The girl got up and ran and said she needed to talk to her mother. The victim said Gallegos touched her breasts, put a big pillow in her lap and touched her elsewhere, the affidavit said. The mother told Gallegos to immediately leave.
During an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl said her younger brother was in the room when the touching happened.
Anyone that has information about Gallegos’ location can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.