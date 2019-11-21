HARKER HEIGHTS — Once a month, the Armed Services YMCA Wellness Center in Harker Heights holds a luncheon just for seniors that combines a healthy meal with a talk by a professional about some topic related to senior health.
This month, however, the seniors were treated to a full Thanksgiving meal, served to them by staff, sans speaker.
This is only the second year the ASYMCA Wellness Center has put on the appreciation luncheon, and a total of 80 seniors had registered for the event, a record number according to Antionette Wiggins, associate executive director of child care.
Sheri Yerrington, ASYMCA executive director, said, “It’s a really good time (for the seniors). Many don’t have family here, or their spouses are deceased, so this is a time for us to provide our YMCA seniors fellowship and a Thanksgiving meal, and a time to be thankful for what we have.
“This is their luncheon,” Yerrington said, “and it’s our way of showing our appreciation for everything they’ve done in their lives. It’s our way of saying ‘thank you.’”
The meal, catered by Cracker Barrel, consisted of turkey and gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberries and dinner rolls. There were also five different types of pies from which to choose. ASYMCA staff served the dinner to the attendees themselves.
Michael Requenez of Killeen said, “This place — they’re so nice. I always enjoy coming here.”
A longtime resident of the area, Requenez was one of the first in line to be served, but stayed long after he’d finished his meal, visiting with people he knew and enjoying the happy occasion.
Doug and Shelley Whisler, by contrast, just moved to the area in June to be closer to family. Making light and easy conversation with table-mate Billie Hulsey, also of Killeen, the three spoke of travel, holiday plans, of children and grandchildren. The Whislers have been spending more time with their grandchildren, something they’re definitely thankful for, though Doug said, “We have always been thankful for what we have in our lives.”
Shelley said, “We’ve had a good life.”
Also making an appearance at the luncheon was Gregory Ransaw, branch manager of the PenFed Credit Union on Fort Hood and who is new chairman of the ASYMCA board.
He said that when he was asked to come to the luncheon, “I was more than happy to (come) and say ‘thank you’ to them. ... This partnership (between PenFed and the ASYMCA) has been a very good partnership in working with the community. I’m excited, delighted and ignited!”
Yerrington told the crowd, “We just want you to know how much we value you and appreciate you, and are thankful for you.”
The next senior luncheon will actually be a senior brunch, held 9-11 a.m. Dec. 17.
Executive assistant Dana Finlay said, “We’ll all be in aprons making pancakes to order.”
This will be the first time for a senior Christmas brunch, so those who plan to attend are asked to preregister at the front desk to reserve a spot.