BELTON — A Salado 18-year-old was sentenced to six years deferred adjudication probation after he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The charge stems from a June 15, 2018, encounter between Canyon Sky Griffeth, then 17, and a 15-year-old girl.
“This is the outcome that was requested by the victim’s family member in this instance,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
The girl told a parent that she had sex with Griffeth. The girl described the encounter during an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
Griffeth was confirmed as a suspect after a lab report came back from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A warrant for Griffeth’s arrest was issued Nov. 8, 2018, by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Griffeth posted a $100,000 bond on Nov. 15, 2018. He also posted a $5,000 bond on Nov. 29, 2018, for a motion to revoke his probation.