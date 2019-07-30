BELTON — Sexual predators and criminals in Central Texas may want to think twice.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department now has a forensic investigator who was trained by the Secret Service and has what he needs to catch more criminals.
Donny Lohman Jr. isn’t new to the department. He’s already been an integral part of the Special Crimes Unit.
The difference is now the department is better equipped with its new resources to both solve and prove crime and capture offenders, both Sheriff Eddy Lange and Lohman said Tuesday during a news conference.
Lohman was one of only 25 people in the United States selected to attend the Secret Service National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Ala., Lange said. Special Crime Unit Lt. Michele Cianci nominated him and he was selected.
The class covered computer hardware, forensic analysis tools, legal issues, digital evidence examining and much more.
With Lohman’s advanced knowledge and expertise as a both a digital forensics crime and Special Crimes Unit investigator — and the $18,000 in equipment he brought back — the department will have more help with its investigations and be able to catch sexual predators on social media, Cianci said Tuesday.
The course was five weeks long and dealt with how the computer was constructed, the file systems and how to do hash values, break passcodes and acquire data by using the programs that cipher it out, according to Lohman.
Lohman was equipped with a Tarino forensic machine and two extra but progressively smaller units that can go out in the field, a new Dell laptop and programs called Magnet Axiom and Forensic Explorer — all new forensic tools paid for by the Secret Service.
“Remember, even though you delete something, it’s never really gone,” Cianci said.
Bell County is now the only law enforcement agency in Central Texas, with the exception of the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety, who have this jump on crime, Cianci said.
As an added bonus, the department will invite other agencies to take advantage of the new resources and Lohman’s training. Lohman could even do the required forensic investigations — possibly saving months of waiting for important results. Some data could be available in a day or two, he said.
“There’s no waiting time for us anymore,” Lohman said.
Lange called Tuesday “a special milestone” in cyber investigations.
Bell County recognized that investigations with electronic photos and text messages being sent required more knowledge of devices and equipment, Lohman said. They needed to “broaden their horizons.”
It’s a great tool to have, he said.
“It will cut down the turnover time because forensics can be done in-house,” Lohman said.
The new abilities and programs will help solve sex crimes, blue collar crimes and human sex trafficking, to name a few.
Part of the arrangement for taking and completing the course is that you become part of a Secret Service task force and help combat crimes like human sex trafficking and child pornography, Lohman said.
The department has already utilized the equipment and programs and has cases pending for burglaries and other crimes.
Bell County criminals had better watch out because they’re ready for them, Lohman said.
“Donny Lohman can now find almost anything on any device,” Lange said.