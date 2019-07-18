“Just about anyone who has been in Temple for any length of time has been touched in a positive manner by the Keifer Marshall family.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said those words Thursday evening as longtime Temple civic leader Sammie Marshall was honored by the City Council and the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter for her 50 years of service to the organization.
Sammie Marshall — widow of former Temple mayor Keifer Marshall Jr., an insurance executive who died in 2017 at age 91 — has volunteered for the organization almost half of its 115 years in Temple. She was both regent and honorary regent of the group over the years.
“Sammie Marshall has been a moving and vital force in our local chapter and to our state and national societies for many years,” said Rebecca Vajdak, regent for the local Daughters of the American Revolution Betty Martin Chapter. “It is only with her recent health issues she has been no longer active.”
Temple City Councilwoman Jessica Walker praised Sammie Marshall.
“I think she is the sweetest woman I’ve ever known,” Walker said. “This is well deserved.”
Sammie, 93, was not well enough to accept both awards, but her grandchildren were at the Municipal Building to accept the honors for her.
For grandchildren Rob and Pat Marshall, seeing their grandmother honored for her years of service was special. Both brothers confirmed that working with groups like the Daughters of the American Revolution was something that their grandmother and grandfather enjoyed doing.
“She and my grandfather both loved this community and organizations like the Daughters of the American Revolution,” Rob Marshall said. “They authentically and genuinely loved Temple. It was just a huge thing in their life.”
Rob Marshall also said that if his grandmother was there Thursday night, she would probably have been humble and thanked others for their work instead of taking any credit for herself.
“They were constantly trying to build the community and better the community,” Pat Marshall said. “They were just dead set on it, and they did their part and then some.”