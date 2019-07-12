A March 9 rock-throwing incident that killed a woman is the only active Temple Police Department homicide investigation still open so far this year, agency spokesman Cody Weems said.
Keila Ruby Flores, 33, died after a large rock thrown from an Interstate 35 railroad overpass broke through the windshield of the vehicle where she was a passenger. Her three children and boyfriend were in the vehicle, too, but they weren’t injured.
Flores died the next day from her extensive injuries.
Flores’ boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, said the rock that crashed through the windshield was about a foot long and 5 inches thick.
Temple Police haven’t made any arrests in connection with Flores’ death. No one has been arrested in connection with several incidents involving rocks and other objects reportedly thrown from vehicles and I-35 bridges.
2019 homicides
In other 2019 homicide investigations, suspects have been arrested and charged with homicide.
The Jan. 3 deaths of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin resulted in the capital murder charges of multiple persons charges against Cedric Marks and Maya Maxwell — Scott’s ex-boyfriend and Marks’ girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time of her arrest.
Marks, 44, who had several court appearances, remained Wednesday in jail with bonds that totaled $2,016,500. His pretrial date is scheduled Aug. 29.
Maxwell, 26, has not yet put in a personal appearance for hearings, remains jailed on bonds that total $750,000. Her pretrial hearing is set July 26.
Her son, who Marks’ claims he’s the father of, was born June 2 at a Temple hospital and taken into custody by Child Protective Services — where he still remains. The mother’s rights haven’t been terminated.
The death in March of an East Temple stabbing victim led to homicide charges against D’vante Craine-Green, 24, of Temple. Craine-Green allegedly stabbed and killed Jaco Whiteley, 37, of Temple. He was indicted in April for Whiteley’s murder.
He remained Wednesday in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of a $500,000 bond, jail records showed.
In the first six months of 2019, Temple Police had five homicides. However, Temple Police Department categorizes two of those homicides as Killeen cases — those of Scott and Swearingin, Weems said.
From January through June 2017, Temple reported three homicides. During that same period in 2018, a total of 10 homicides were reported.
Missing man
Law enforcement officials haven’t used the word homicide in their investigation into the disappearance of a Temple man, Tommy Glen Hebert, 58,
His disappearance is still a missing person’s case, Weems said.
Hebert was last seen sometime May 27 in the 300 block of East Central Avenue.
The only known clue to his disappearance came from an arrest affidavit for 35-year-old Palmer Grant Contreras — Hebert’s next-door neighbor on Lower Troy Road in Temple. The affidavit said Contreras claimed he shot and killed Hebert, disposed of his body and tampered with evidence by moving Hebert’s pickup truck to another location.
Contreras remained Wednesday in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of bonds that total $185,000. The charges against him include tampering with physical evidence in an effort to impair and investigation and a felony drug-related charge that resulted from a search of his pickup that located methamphetamine, Adderall and a leafy substance believed to be marijuana. He also has a third-degree felony hold.
Hebert hasn’t been found, despite several extensive searches by law enforcement officials.
No further information has been released by investigators.