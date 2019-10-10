BELTON – Mary Hardin-Baylor is no longer the 2016 NCAA Division III football national champion.
The NCAA released its decision today stemming from UMHB’s self-reporting of violations during the 2016 and ’17 seasons, and the national governing body for college athletics ruled that UMHB must vacate its record from both seasons – including the Crusaders’ victory in the 2016 Stagg Bowl.
The case revolves around the football coaching staff providing local transportation, including UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg loaning one of his personal vehicles to a player throughout both seasons. The school had already given Fredenburg a three-month and three-game ban without pay, which he served prior to the 2018 season.
The NCAA accepted UMHB’s self-imposed sanctions and added the vacating of all wins and losses from 2016 and ’17 but did not place any restrictions on the program regarding postseason eligibility or recruiting.
UMHB plans to appeal the NCAA’s decision.
There will be more to this story as it unfolds following a news conference this afternoon.