BELTON — Tuesday’s hearing for Jason Bernal was rescheduled until Sept. 16 because the prosecutor was handling a jury trial, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
The prosecutor for the Bernal case is Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. Defense attorney Barrett Thomas is representing Bernal.
Bernal is charged with two counts each of criminally negligent homicide and intoxication manslaughter in the June 23, 2017, incident that killed 4-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver and her father, 37-year-old Patrick Oliver.
Kaitlyn was caught up in the propellers of Bernal’s houseboat and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father died weeks later.
Kaitlyn and her father were swimming at Temple Lake Park when the incident occurred.