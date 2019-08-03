Everest Rehabilitation Hospital will open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
The $23-million, 41,000-square-foot facility at 23621 SE HK Dodgen Loop will provide the area with 120 new jobs, 36 inpatient suites and two therapy gyms, a news release said.
In addition to physical rehabilitation, Everest will offer occupational and speech therapy, and will focus on brain injury, stroke and concussion patients.
Marc Sparks, co-founder of Everest and president of Timber Creek Capital, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist out of Dallas. His book “They Can’t Eat You” outlines his almost 40 years of entrepreneurial experience.
Everest Realty Group also owns and plans to develop the 9.6 acres west of the hospital, with plans for a hotel, professional office buildings and restaurants, the release said.