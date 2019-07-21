A fiery crash about 1:40 p.m. Sunday north of Nugent Avenue involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 for several hours.
Two truck drivers were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries, said Thomas Pechal, spokesman for Temple Fire and Rescue. The 12 other people involved in the crash were not transported, he said.
One of the trucks, carrying non-hazardous materials, struck the concrete border of an exit ramp, and caught fire after impact, he said. Firefighters attacked the blaze, but the tractor-trailer was virtually destroyed.
Skid marks from that general area continued through several knocked-down median barriers to where the second truck wound up, blocking three northbound lanes. A professional cleanup crew from Waco was called in for the final cleanup before the highway could be re-opened, Pechal said.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight units, Pechal said. Also responding were Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, Temple Police Department, and Temple paramedics.