As rain drizzled down in Temple on Sunday morning, several hundred people sat under a covered building entrance listening to names being called out one by one.
They were all gathered for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Last Roll Call event, which honors all those former veterans in the local area who have died in the past three months. The service was mainly conducted by the department’s chief chaplain Bryon Singleton.
“I have only been here a year, so (this event) is one of the first things I wanted us to implement,” Singleton said. “To allow those family members that last military honor for their loved one.”
Sunday’s service served to honor the deaths of 348 veterans who have died in the 39 counties that Singleton serves from the Temple VA.
Singleton believes that more than 900 friends and family of the veterans showed up in attendance Sunday, marking the largest of these gatherings he has seen since he has been here. The last one of these services in May, saw about 700 family members attend.
If these roll calls continue to gain momentum, Singleton said he believes that in the future this service will need to be held more often just to accommodate more family members.
“The first time we (held this) was in May,” Singleton said. “We hold it every three months, but we may have to do it more frequently if the size of the crowd keeps swelling. It jumped by around 200 people this time.”
During the service, one of the talks given by Chaplain Ernest Benson served as a reminder to many of the families gathered on how to move forward. Benson told those gathered to work toward something or make changes that their loved one would have wanted.
“(The service was) touching, but at the same time, it gives hope to each of those who were here, (letting them know) that they are not forgotten,” Leonel Longoria Jr. said.
Some such as Adriana Palacios Duran, daughter of veteran Rodolfo Palacios, were not sure if they wanted to come, fearing the service would open up old wounds. Although worried at first, Duran said she was happy that she made the trip out for the service.
“Initially, we (asked) ‘Do we want to relive it all again’, but then we spoke to my mom and we thought it was something we needed to do as a family to honor him,” Duran said. “And we are happy we did, we are very happy that we did.”
Singleton plans on continuing to hold these events, not just because the VA requires them, but because he knows how families feel and these events help them heal.