Temple-based Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces announced an agreement to acquire Technistone a.s., a Euporean manufacturer of quartz stone slabs.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in September 2019, a news release said.
Wilsonart, a privately held company, would not disclose details of the transaction, a company spokeswoman said.
Technistone, located in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic, exports quartz slabs to more than 75 countries worldwide.
“We are steadfast in our commitment to provide the global marketplace with a high-quality and reliable source of engineered surfacing options, across a broad range of materials. As the demand for quartz increases in both the commercial and residential markets, the addition of Technistone allows us to better provide our customers high-quality quartz products, combined with the service they have come to expect from Wilsonart,” Andrew Korzen, Wilsonart vice president of product management and engineered solid surfaces, said in the release.
“This acquisition represents a significant commitment to our Wilsonart quartz program and supports our mission to create surfaces our customers love, with service they can count on. We welcome Technistone to the Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces portfolio of brands and products, and look forward to collectively serving our customers with a world-class quartz program.”
In June, Wilsonart launched a line of quartz and solid surface materials available for consumers.
Last year, Technistone completed significant state-of-the-art investments to upgrade their existing production lines to increase capacity and improve design capabilities and quality.
“Our company has a terrific reputation for taking care of our customers with high-quality products and on-time shipments,” said Radek Pruša, CEO and chairman of the board for Technistone. “Now as a part of the Wilsonart organization, we have even stronger support of our brand. With our increased production capacity, our customers can expect even more as we join the Wilsonart family.”