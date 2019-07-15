Temple Police officers will serve guests and collect donations July 25 during the 12th annual Tip-A-Cop event.
The event, which benefits Special Olympics Texas, is a team effort with Temple and Waco Texas Roadhouse restaurants. It’s one integral part of a state-wide push done with many other Texas Roadhouse locations the same night.
Temple and Waco restaurants have raised more than $30,000 for Special Olympics in the last 11 years.
Mark the date and time — 5 to 9 p.m. — to go to 624 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple or 2729 La Salle Avenue in Waco for the cause.
In this case, 100 percent of all donations go directly to Special Olympics Texas, according to a news release.