BELTON — A Belton man was indicted Wednesday on two felony charges while a Belton woman was indicted for reportedly hiding him.
Phillip Austin Linton III, 30, was indicted for allegedly evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and assaulting a public servant.
Cathy Ann Johnson, 69, reportedly told officers Johnson wasn’t in her home — even after a Belton Police officer told her he’d seen him outside.
A man on an ATV who drove recklessly Sept. 5 and refused a Belton Police officer’s order to stop was later identified as Linton. Linton reportedly told the officer “no” as the officer drove next to him, and then he sped away, an arrest affidavit said.
The ATV was found the next day, and a person told an officer who the rider was. The officer looked on social media and was able to identify Linton.
On Sept. 17 another Belton Police officer tried to arrest Linton, who allegedly attempted to punch the officer. The officer ducked, but Linton reportedly head-butted him.
That same day, Linton was seen outside a residence, and Linton reportedly saw an officer as he let some dogs outside. The officer was there to arrest Linton for possession of a controlled substance, an affidavit said. Linton went back into the house and a woman opened the door to let the dogs inside.
The officer knocked on the door and Johnson answered the door. After she was told the officer was there to arrest Linton, Johnson allegedly said he wasn’t inside. The officer went inside and found Linton, according to the affidavit.
Johnson was charged with hindering the apprehension of a known felon.
She previously was convicted in May 1999 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, the indictment said.
Linton was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with bonds that totaled $135,500. Johnson was released Sept. 18 after she posted $35,000 bail, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Others indicted on charges filed by Temple-Belton area law enforcement agencies included:
- Darrell Jones, 53, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (repeat offender).
- Charles Ellis Davis, 48, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- Jason Oliver Brown, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- Gaige Alexander Lehnert, 23, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- Terry Lee Gadison, 49, of Temple, theft of property less than $1,500 with previous convictions.
- James Michael Pryor, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Sunshine Maria Knopp, 45, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Shawn Jeremy Deluna, 27, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Reginald C. Anderson, 49, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
A total of 32 true bills were issued by the grand jury.