A limited edition 50th anniversary book about the Vietnam War is available to veterans courtesy of Gov. Greg Abbott.
In Temple, Vietnam-era veterans can pick up at a copy of “A Time to Honor: Stories of Service, Duty, and Sacrifice” at Texas Veterans Commission offices at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. The offices are located at Building 204, Room 1J105, and Building 208, Room 119.
The book details heroic actions taken and sacrifices made in Vietnam, chronicles the events of the time, provides modern day reflections of veterans and pays tribute to all who served in Vietnam.
“As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I thank Gov. Abbott for honoring our service and providing this book so that our duty and service to our country is not forgotten,” Eliseo “Al” Cantu Jr., chairman of the Texas Veterans Commission and a retired U.S. Army major, said in a news release. “I urge all Texas Vietnam veterans to seek out this special book and claim the benefits we have earned.”
To contact the TVC office, call 254-743-0549.