Students in the Temple Independent School District reconnected with friends and teachers Wednesday on the first day of classes.
At Lamar Middle School, the campus is being transformed as construction this year will expand the school and move the entrance from First Street to face Third Street.
Students will not see any construction within the main school building until sometime in the spring 2020 semester, according to Principal Billy Madden. The project — part of the 2015 education bond package approved by voters — includes a new cafeteria and library.
“I am very excited to bring a new Lamar to Temple based on the new outside of our building,” Madden said. “We are excited about their new library and new front offices. We will be getting a brand new cafeteria, which will be really important.”
While the attendance numbers for Lamar and the other TISD schools will not be available until October, Lamar had a total of 546 students at the end of last year, while the school district had 8,621.
TISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said the district had a first-day enrollment of about 8,197 students, but that number is expected to rise over the next few weeks as immunizations and other factors are resolved. By the end of October, the district expects to have about 8,800 students, he said.
For sixth-grader Skyler Pemello and her father, Brian, the start of the school year has meant a new campus and new faces, making it both stressful and a little bit scary.
The Pemellos moved to Temple from California and have been trying to navigate state laws regarding schools different than they are used to.
“It is very hectic, just figuring out all the different state laws here,” Brian said. “You have a lot more things to do here than in California, that is for sure.”
Skyler’s first-day jitters were eased by a sense of discovery as she got to explore a new school in a new state.
“(My first day) was OK, but also very terrifying,” Skyler said. “I liked pretty much everything because it was all so new.”
At Lamar, teachers stood in the halls and at the front doors of the building welcoming students and helping them get situated where they were supposed to be going.
Although classes usually start at 7:50 a.m., some leniency was given to those students still in the hall getting schedules and attempting to find their classes.
Madden said it was just another first-day-of-school crowd.
“We have to be very flexible because for the first couple days kids are coming in and getting new schedules,” Madden said. “We have to be very flexible with our students because some of them are new to us, some of them are returning and some of them just have not been activated in the system.”