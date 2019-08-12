BELTON — Lauren Love, 8, was pretty excited about the backpack she selected at Project Apple Tree on Monday.
It was purple and very shiny.
Lauren was at the First Baptist Church in Belton with her mother and siblings to pick up school supplies and back-to-school outfits. The family was participating in Project Apple Tree, a program of Helping Hands Ministry that helps families in the Belton and Academy school districts by providing the school supplies to students they will need when they return to school next week.
In addition to the school supplies, each child receives a new outfit and a pair of shoes and some toiletries. Parents pay $5 per child to participate.
Raven Gates, mom to Lauren and a couple of other students, said Apple Tree is huge help, especially since she and her husband were recently awarded custody of their two oldest children.
“School supplies are so expensive,” Gates said.
Gates is a stay-at-home mom and has two little ones at home.
“It’s cheaper for me to stay at home than it is for me to go to work and pay for day care for two,” she said.
Project Apple Tree is entering its 20th year. This year, 888 students were signed up to get supplies.
Glenda Cosper has been volunteering at Project Apple Tree for 17 years. On Monday she was signing in and giving out name tags to volunteers. There were hundreds of volunteers, from the men who pulling the boxes for the families as they signed in, the teens that sacked the items in the boxes and helped load the items in cars. There were also a group of women who were assigned to a family as they arrived, answering questions and making sure the parents and students felt welcomed.
Sara Hector, a Project Apple Tree volunteer of 18 years, said the fundraising for the event begins in the spring and at Spring Break the schools get involved.
The transportation department sells wraps each year and brings in thousands of dollars, she said.
“That’s startup money,” Hector said. “It gives us enough to buy our supplies and get us started.”
Project Apple Tree is not a line item on anyone’s budget, she said. The project is totally self sufficient.
Work begins in earnest in May. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor provides a space for those involved in Project Apple Tree.
Families register at Helping Hands, which then turns the names over to the volunteers.
Each child receives a hygiene bag donated by Altrusa International in Temple.
“The girls get a big bottle of shampoo, which is a big deal for the students,” Hector said. “They get a wash cloth, comb and a bar of soap.”
The dental hygiene class at Temple College provides a toothbrush and toothpaste for each student.
There a lot of moving parts to the project, but it all works, she said.
Funding comes from a number of sources, and remarkably there’s always enough to fill the needs of the families, Hector said.
“Only God can provide, we have never not had enough money,” she said.
Every church in Belton helps out as do many churches in Temple, Hector said.