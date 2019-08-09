KILLEEN — A significant grass fire broke out in South Killeen near the 700 block of Stagecoach Road and the Westside Baptist Church this afternoon.
The fire affected the field to the west of the church, and flames could be seen in trees and grass directly adjacent to the church parking lot.
The exact size of the fire is unknown at this time.
Firefighters had it well under control and no other structures were affected.
Several units from the Killeen Fire Department and one unit from the Harker Heights Fire Department were on scene, including at least six booster trucks.