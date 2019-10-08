CAMERON — The man who reportedly shot a man Friday in rural Bell County and then killed himself was identified as Jason Earl Merritt, 34, of Georgetown, by Milam County Sheriff Chris White.
Merritt reportedly shot Jeremy Elmore, 26, also of Georgetown, at an address off the northbound Interstate 35 service road near Hill Road — and then shot and killed himself in Milam County.
Elmore’s condition was unknown by press time Monday.
The Milam County Sheriff’s office was made aware of threats Merritt made during the Bell County shooting. He reportedly said he was going to hurt more people in Milam County and gave two locations — the 17700 block of North FM 486 and 15th Street in Cameron.
Merritt reportedly believed someone at the FM 486 location was related to the earlier shooting, but may not have been aware that individual moved to the 15th Street location, White said he was informed. That’s why officers went to both locations.
Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers contacted the people threatened in the county area and Cameron Police Department went to the other location, White said.
Because of how close the 15th Street threat was to schools, Cameron Independent School District administrators put the schools on a soft lockdown. More deputies helped the school resource deputy patrol the area to keep the schools safe.
Buses that usually dropped children off on FM 486 were re-routed by deputies. The sheriff’s armored vehicle was made ready and driven to the location where Merritt was found, White said.
Merritt was reportedly located at about 4 p.m. as he drove north on FM 486 in a white vehicle. Attempts by the deputies to stop the car near the Oak Club didn’t work, and he kept driving toward the FM 486 location, White said.
When he finally pulled over, deputies and troopers reportedly tried for more than 30 minutes to get Merritt to cooperate or obey commands, but he wouldn’t.
Merritt shot himself in the head at about 4:34 p.m. Milam County Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott conducted and inquest and Merritt’s body was released to Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home, according to White.
White highly praised the work of his deputies in this tense incident.
“The situation went from a simple BOLO (be on the lookout for) to a rapidly evolving and extremely dangerous situation in a matter of minutes,” White said. He said he was proud of the way everything was handled.
“It was extremely reassuring to see the professionalism and quick response of my deputies in action,” White said.