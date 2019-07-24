CAMERON — Two people involved in the 2017 brutal death of Emily Hacker are scheduled to be sentenced in August.
Candice Nicole Jones is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 1, while Edward Brannon Barry is set for his sentencing Aug. 16. Both hearings begin at 9 a.m. in the Milam County 20th District Court with Judge John Youngblood presiding, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said.
Jones and Barry each submitted an open plea of guilty in April. Jones waived all rights to an appeal, and the prosecution asked for a 50-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
A 50-year sentence is also sought for Barry, Torrey previously said.
The two initially were charged with capital murder.
Torrey would not disclose on Wednesday why his office declined to pursue the death penalty against Jones and Barry.
Hacker’s mother, Terri Wilson, previously said she was “so very glad that capital murder charges have been brought against all four of the people involved.”
At that same time, Wilson said she wanted the death penalty for all involved in her daughter’s death.
Wilson apparently didn’t know a plea deal was offered and accepted by Jones and Barry, according to a Facebook post she made July 15. She said she and three other people went to what was originally supposed to be a pretrial, but it ended up being a plea deal instead.
Hacker’s mother said Wednesday “no amount of time will be long enough. Although we do understand the reasoning for the DA’s plea deal.”
The family’s concern is for Hacker’s sons to see them get out of jail when they are adults, Wilson said. She questions the possibility of parole in 25 years.
“We feel that her kids and the rest of the family should not have to attend parole hearings in 25 years and state the reasons again why these murderers should stay in jail,” Wilson said. “We are going to plead with the judge to take that off the table.”
The other defendants
A total of five people were pinpointed in Hacker’s brutal murder in Rockdale.
Others indicted for capital murder were Ashley Wesson-Zawadzke of Rockdale and John Wayne Stewart of Somerville. Kevin Joseph Cormier of Caldwell was charged with tampering with evidence because he reportedly helped transport Hacker’s body in his truck to a burial site about 45 miles away on private property near Lyons.
Hacker, 34, was fatally beaten Jan. 19, 2017, and was found more than a week later in a shallow grave. A fire was set in the grave in an attempt to destroy evidence.
The four suspects were originally scheduled to be tried in one trial, but trial dates kept changing.
It was learned in January 2019 that the death sentence probably wouldn’t be sought by Torrey against any of the four defendants.
Hacker’s slaying
Hacker was beaten in a room in the 500 block of Coulter Street in Rockdale. She had a mandible fracture on the left side, a nasal fracture and right eye socket fracture. Hacker died from blunt force trauma, the autopsy showed.
The reason for her death was retribution for telling people about a traffic stop in which a gun was found in her truck and belonged to Jones, a convicted felon. Jones reportedly wanted to retaliate against Hacker for “snitching about the gun” and stealing drugs. The reported plan was to tie Hacker up and beat her.