In some cases, it’s definitely better late than never.
A Bell County Jail booking photo originally requested by the Temple Daily Telegram from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department was released Monday — more than a month after a teenager’s July 11 arrest.
Issac Lee Collingswood, 17, was arrested after he toted a machete near the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, leading to a 30-minute hard lockdown at the location.
Collingswood was charged with criminal trespass and evading arrest or detention. He wasn’t charged for having the machete, which is not against Texas law. He dropped it before he ran from Temple Police officers.
He was sentenced to time served in jail plus a fine, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Monday.
Even though it was confirmed July 11 by Cox that Collingswood was in the jail, Cox said he couldn’t give the photo to the Telegram because the Texas Youth Commission had a hold on him for his juvenile record.
“He is 17, which makes him old enough to be charged as an adult on the new Temple case. However, he has a previous juvenile adjudication and is under the custody of TYC,” Cox said. “They have a revocation hold.”
Instead of releasing the booking photo, Cox sought a ruling from the Texas Attorney General’s office, which falls under his position’s responsibilities, he said.
The response from the attorney general’s office said the information Cox submitted didn’t list a juvenile as a suspect, offender or defendant.
“Thus, the sheriff’s office has not demonstrated the submitted information involves juvenile conduct for purposes of section 58.008(b) of the Family Code,” Assistant Attorney General Britni Ramirez said in response. “Accordingly, no portion of the submitted information may be withheld under section 552.101 of the Government Code on that basis. As no other exceptions are raised, the sheriff’s office must release the submitted information.”