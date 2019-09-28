Residents traveling through downtown Temple might have noticed by now the large amount of construction on First Street.
The construction is part of the final phase of the Santa Fe project to improve the area near Temple’s downtown railroad tracks.
The roadwork is currently between Avenues A and B. Construction on the final section of First Street, between Avenue A and Central Avenue, is expected to start in February 2020 and be completed in June.
Improvements from the construction include the street, parking and sidewalks. While the city is working on this portion of the roadway, it also plans to work on local utilities.
“This project is following the concepts established by the 2013 Downtown Master Plan,” Assistant City Manager David Olson said. “It includes reconstruction of the entire streetscape. The project also incorporates landscaping, lighting and the rehabilitation of utilities in the area.”
The total cost estimated for the construction between Avenues A and B is just over $1 million, according to city officials. Estimates for the price of the road between Avenue A and Central is $1.4 million.
The Santa Fe project, which came out of the city’s 2013 Downtown Master Plan, started construction in the winter 2016 and now has most of the major projects completed, including trails and parks.
The project includes the recent renovation of Santa Fe Plaza, which now houses the Temple Independent School District, the Temple Chamber of Commerce and other entities in two new office buildings. In addition, the project added the Santa Fe Market Trail, a trail that connects downtown to the Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds.
The completion of First Street, which is expected to be sometime in November, is expected to come just in time for residents looking for new businesses in downtown Temple.
A new local pizzeria and taproom, Treno, and the adjacent First Street Roasters coffee shop are expected to open on First Street sometime in late December or early January.