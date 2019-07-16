CAMERON — A Rockdale man given shock probation in March 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison.
Robie Lee Lawhon, 27, was originally charged with manslaughter in the traffic deaths of Odis Wayne Brinkley and Margie Brinkley of Rockdale. He first served 180 days in Texas Department of Criminal Justice before his release on probation.
Lawhon was found guilty Tuesday of probation violations. In the original agreement after Lawhon pleaded guilty, if he satisfactorily completed the shock probation period he could have been placed on 10 years probation by Milam County Judge John Youngblood.
His violations included drinking at a Rockdale bar, public intoxication and failure to perform his required community services, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said Tuesday.
Shock probation refers to completely immersing the convicted person in the penal system for a period of time to demonstrate what it is like.
The Brinkleys died just east of Rockdale on U.S. Highway 79. Lawhon was trying to pass a pickup truck driven by Barbara Avery of Milano. The Brinkley’s SUV came close to a head-on collision with Avery’s pickup and struck the pickup.
The Texas Department of Public Safety determined that the pickup driven by Lawhon hit the Avery’s pickup and pushed it into the other lane, where it collided with the Brinkley’s SUV.
A fourth vehicle, driven by Esteban Vasquez of Bryan, tried to evade the accident, lost control, went into a ditch and was hit by the SUV.
The Brinkleys were on their way to watch their wheelchair-bound grandson participate in a track meet in Caldwell.