BELTON — Bell County is beginning to make strides toward implementing Election Day countywide vote centers.
The first major step toward that happened on Monday. The Commissioners Court, in two separate decisions, unanimously approved nearly $886,000 in election equipment.
Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said Election Day vote centers will be similar to that of early voting locations: Residents can vote anywhere in the county, regardless of their designated voting precinct.
“They can go to any of the sites that will be opened — making it very easy for those who are in the military who live in Temple and work on Fort Hood to vote as well as doctors from Scott & White and Seaton and others that may live on one side of the county and work on the other,” she said.
The bulk of that — $720,548 — was to purchase 150 ExpressVotes, a touchscreen-based machine that uses paper ballots with electronic voting, and software from Omaha, Neb.-based Election Systems & Software.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said the equipment was needed anyway to update older voting machines.
“So this is just not something we are purchasing just for the sole purpose of consolidated polling (locations),” Schneider said. “Even if we didn’t do that, we would be making the purchase related to this equipment.”
The remaining $135,210 was used to buy electronic voter roll books software and hardware from VOTEC Corp., a San Diego-based company focused on voter database equipment.
The two purchases, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, are required as the county begins the process of applying to the Texas Secretary of State’s consolidated polling places program.
“If we don’t do that, we won’t be able to apply for the program,” Blackburn said of the new voting machines and electronic voter roll purchases.
Rayford Brown, a Temple resident who is a precinct polling judge, expressed concern to the Commissioners Court about the planned countywide vote centers — a move supported by the local Democrat and Republican parties.
“My only concern with this countywide voting thing is it will require internet access at the polling sites. If you’re going to have people voting at Fort Hood who are (from) my precinct, I will need immediate contact with … the precinct where they vote at so they can’t vote at another location,” Brown said, questioning what plans the county has for securing the electronic voter roll computers.
Adam Ward, Bell County’s technology service director, said his office will build a private and secure connection for the new voter roll equipment to work when countywide vote centers are rolled out sometime next year.
Bell County already has similar procedures in place for early voting, Luedecke said.
“Each location will speak to the other just like our early voting locations do now. The only thing that will be on the internet will be the Bell County voter roll. That’s the only thing that will ever be subject to being on the internet,” she said, adding that a back-up voter roll will be at each polling location.
Blackburn said internet access will be a requirement for the new Election Day vote centers. Bell County had 46 voting locations in the 2018 election. The county could consolidate that number down to 32 vote centers next year, and potentially 24 the year after.
“My sense is that internet access and electronic capabilities at these sites will be one of the criteria that will need to be looked at,” the county judge said. “And if that is not available at these sites, it will probably mean that site will not be a candidate for a polling place location. But I also suspect that we can identify a sufficient number of sites that will have that adequately in place.”
More than 60 counties participate in the countywide polling place program, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
“All of the counties neighboring Bell County are in the (consolidated polling location) program,” Luedecke said, referring to Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Williamson and McLennan counties.