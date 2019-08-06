A man who came home from an out-of-town trip first saw his TV was gone and trash was on the floor before he found an unknown woman in a bedroom, a Temple Police spokesman said Monday.
The woman ran after she was spotted, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Several things were reported missing — including two TVs valued at $100, four boxes of flooring tile and miscellaneous hand tools with an unknown value, according to Weems.
The investigation itself turned up Stacey Armendariz, 39, as the burglary suspect, so a warrant was issued Aug. 2 for her arrest. The warrant was served that same day and Armendariz was arrested at a residence in the 1900 block of South 53rd Street.
She is charged with burglary of a habitation intend other felony, a first-degree felony. She remains in the Bell County Jail and her bond was set at $80,000.
Man’s deferred adjudication is modified
Billy Ray Wheelock Jr., 32, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Monday after a modification was made to his Feb. 12 sentence of three years deferred adjudication probation, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Monday.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday the sentence was modified.
“On July 24, Judge Fancy Jezek ordered that Wheelock serve five days in the Bell County Jail as a condition of probation,” Garza said. “During the course of an individual’s probation the court can add additional conditions of probation.”
Wheelock, who was convicted on a felony drug charge, was passed out in the driver’s seat of a running car when it was found by Temple police on April 21, 2018, an arrest affidavit said.
The officers smelled a strong marijuana odor and asked the two people to get out. Wheelock reportedly gave a bag of suspected marijuana to the officer. He held a bag with multiple colorful pills that were submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for testing. The pills were reportedly methamphetamine that weighed 5 grams, according to the affidavit.
The charge against Wheelock was possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams — a second-degree felony.
Wheelock was taken into custody Aug. 2, according to jail records.