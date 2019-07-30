BELTON — A 14-cent tax rate cut is in the works for the Belton Independent School District.
“That’s a really, really significant decrease in the tax rate,” Jennifer Land, Belton ISD’s chief financial officer, told the school board Monday.
The preliminary tax rate is about $1.46 per $100 of valuation. The current rate is $1.60.
But as the district implements House Bill 3 — the $11.6 billion school finance and property tax reform law that lawmakers heralded as way to cut tax rates — questions still remain about its long-term sustainability.
Because of that, the district is building up its contingency funds in its proposed $119.7 million budget.
“We still have some uncertainty for the next biennium on how House Bill 3 impacts over the long term rather than the short term,” Superintendent Susan Kincannon said, referring to the state’s next two-year budget cycle that begins in 2021. “It’s very wise to save some money back … and see what happens.”
Belton ISD’s 2019-20 budget is balanced. It is projecting to bring in $119,738,755 in revenue — an $18,757,214 jump from the current budget. The district plans to spend $119,738,755 in the 2019-20 school year — an increase of $18,184,599.
Staff compensation is the biggest chunk of the budget, with it taking up 81 percent.
The school board approved a $90.4 million compensation package that includes $4.8 million in raises for district employees. Of that $4.8 million, $4.3 million will go toward salary bumps for full-time teachers and other non-administrative positions — another cornerstone of HB 3.
The final tax rate might be different than what Land presented to the school board Monday afternoon. She said the overall tax rate is fluid because the district’s debt service rate is still being formed.
Two smaller figures — debt service and maintenance and operations — compose the larger tax rate.
The proposed maintenance and operations rate is about $1.06 — a 9-cent decrease from the current rate of $1.17. The preliminary debt service rate is 39.69 cents — a 3.61 cent decrease from the current rate of 43.3 cents.
Although Belton ISD anticipates a lower tax rate, that does not necessarily mean taxpayers will see a decrease in their property tax bill.
The average home in Belton ISD — which covers Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort, West Temple and unincorporated areas of Bell County — was valued at $152,008 in 2018. Land said if the appraised value did not increase, that homeowner would see a $209.47 drop in property taxes.
“I think that’s really good, but we do know that property values increased for some of our taxpayers,” Land said, adding that the district’s property values grew $477 million to the certified value of $3.7 billion. “Some of our taxpayers may not see the full impact of lowering our tax rate. It’s still an opportunity to save our taxpayers some dollars.”
The school board will set the tax rate for the 2019-20 school year at its Aug. 19 meeting.