KILLEEN — A university in Killeen is offering free classes to the public, educating them about active shooters.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas will have a class Aug. 29 at Bernie Beck Lecture Hall to educate the public about active-shooter situations.

The first class will be 10-11:30 a.m. and the second will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. The classes are taught by the university’s police department.

The class also will be held on other dates.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 29: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bernie Beck Lecture Hall

Sept. 10: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bernie Beck Lecture Hall

Sept. 26: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bernie Beck Lecture Hall

Oct. 9: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bill Yowell Conference Center

Oct. 22: 10- 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bill Yowell Conference Center

Nov. 7: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall