KILLEEN — A university in Killeen is offering free classes to the public, educating them about active shooters.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas will have a class Aug. 29 at Bernie Beck Lecture Hall to educate the public about active-shooter situations.
The first class will be 10-11:30 a.m. and the second will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. The classes are taught by the university’s police department.
The class also will be held on other dates.
The schedule is as follows:
Aug. 29: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bernie Beck Lecture Hall
Sept. 10: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bernie Beck Lecture Hall
Sept. 26: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bernie Beck Lecture Hall
Oct. 9: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bill Yowell Conference Center
Oct. 22: 10- 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bill Yowell Conference Center
Nov. 7: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall