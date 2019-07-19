The Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. has rescinded a boil water notice issued on Wednesday.
Customers affected by the notice live on Derek Road, George Roberts Lane, Keim Road, Key Lane, Malone Road, and Franklin Road from Derek Road going east for approximately 1/4 of a mile.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water, which is distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes, and has provided TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of July 19, 2019,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact Caryn Petzold at (254) 853-3838.