The Meredith Dunbar Learning Academy gymnasium buzzed with activity Saturday morning in the Back 2 School and Back 2 Basics Community Fair.
More than 200 people had registered by 10 a.m., said Jo-Ell Guzman, resource coordinator for Transform Temple, which joined Wilson Park Recreation Center and other community partners in hosting the fair. Last year 615 people came to the inaugural event at the recreation center, she said.
“We needed more space, and a lot of our residents are in this area,” Guzman said.
About 46 exhibitors filled the gym and another building on the campus. The goal was to have all the community resources in one spot, so parents and grandparents would know what help is available for the school year, she said.
“This would not happen without the community coming together,” Guzman said. “Our community partners are phenomenal.”
Miranda Lugo, program coordinator for Wilson Park Recreation Center, said her staff was helping distribute about 300 backpacks. They gave out brochures and emphasized the center’s free afterschool program for ages 5-13. Services include homework assistance, snacks and recreation until about 7:30 p.m.
“It’s all about the relationships they are building,” she said. “We’ve got some kids that have been coming for years.”
Gil Hollie, afterschool program director for Temple schools, said he was representing the district and recruiting Wildcat mentors. This program pairs an adult with a fifth-grader, he said. The adult visits the student’s school twice a month, learns of any needs the student has and offers encouragement about the importance of academics, behavior and attendance, he said.
Julie Escamilla, division coordinator in business and continuing education at Temple College, said she talked to people at the fair who were looking for training so they could get a job. She told them that, beyond associate degrees, the college offers continuing education and short-term classes.
One example is a 12-week class for EKG certification. Other classes are for computer skills, building maintenance and human resources management.
“We have a big variety of courses,” she said. “A lot of our short-term students go on and get in the nursing program or earn associate degrees.”
Roy Nash, president of NeighborWorks Homeownership Center, said he talked to a lot of people about buying their first home. The nonprofit helps families with their credit, down payment and closing costs, he said.
“We’re waiving our application fee of $20,” Nash said. “We know we’ll have some clients coming out of this. Our program is entirely free except for the application fee.”
NeighborWorks provides group educational classes and one-on-one counseling in the Temple office at 101 N. Main St.
“When we have a client, they’re our client for life,” he said. “They’re default resistant.”
Mary Ann Ray, an employee of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, 201 W. Avenue A, said the organization helps with resume writing, interviewing and applications. People can come and use a computer all day for free, she said, and there is a website for job matching.
“We bring people and jobs together,” she said. “If someone is unemployed or wants a better job, we help facilitate that search.”
Jillian Taylor, a volunteer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, gave out brochures and talked to people about raising funds for suicide prevention research. A support group meets once a month, she said. The email address of the local chapter is sos_gfh@yahoo.com.