Free community Thanksgiving event planed for Nov. 26
The Hill County Community Action Agency/Temple Help Center will hold a free community event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at 604 N. Third St. in Temple.
Brown bag lunches, hygiene products and blankets will be given away during the event. Donations are welcome.
For information call 254-217-8392.
Anti-abortion event to be held Saturday in Killeen
KILLEEN — An anti-abortion conference will be held Saturday in Killeen and will discuss the abolition of abortion in Texas.
The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at True Deliverance Ministries, 201 W. Jasper Drive in Killeen.
The conference is intended to inform residents of the movement to abolish abortion in Texas and across the nation, according to an email from Joe Goodson with Concerned Christian Citizens.
Six speakers will be featured at the event.
The conference is free and open to the public.