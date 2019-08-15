The renovation of a historic downtown Temple office building will be discussed at a meeting next week.
The public is invited to join businesses and stakeholders at the quarterly Coffee Talk meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Benny’s Ristorante Italiano, 17 S. Main St.
Coffee and a free continental breakfast will be served during a discussion of downtown promotional and physical improvement efforts are discussed.
The meeting will feature Velan Marimuthu of VMR Properties Group and architect Tanya Mikeska-Reed, who will speak about their designs and plans for the full restoration of the Professional Building, also called the SPJST Building, which is located at 103 E. Central Ave.
Earlier this summer, the public was invited to the tour the Professional Building and other downtown historic structures that are eyed for restoration during the city of Temple’s Imagine the Possibilities tour.
The Professional Building will be restored with residential, office and retail spaces. The plan calls for a rooftop deck with a swimming pool.
If you plan to attend the meeting, RSVP to Breanne Marks at bmarks@templetx.gov or by calling 254-298-5417.